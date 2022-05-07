There are a number of companion planting charts out there, but I could not find one from my favorite sources for vegetables (UGA, Clemson and Purdue). For years, gardeners have been planting marigolds with tomatoes to help ward off nematodes. However, there are other plants that are either good companion plants (friends) or that should not be planted together (foes).
I knew that nasturtiums help keep cabbage worms and the cabbage looper away from brassicas (cabbage, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and kale). What I didn’t know is that they also help deter aphids, squash bugs and cucumber beetles. In potato beds, they help repel potato beetles.
In addition to nasturtiums and marigolds, most herbs are beneficial to the vegetable garden. Basil, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme have no foes in the garden. They are completely beneficial, with one caution about rosemary: It can quickly become too big for its space.
Beans should not be planted with chives, garlic, leeks and onions (see the similarity). One surprise here, however. beans are the only vegetable that should not be planted with marigolds! Apparently, marigolds can stunt the growth of beans. Peppers are the other plants that need to be planted away from beans. They are both susceptible to a fungal disease that causes dark lesions on the plants. If one plant gets the disease (anthracnose), the other may also get it.
Brassicas (cabbage, collards, kale, broccoli and cauliflower) all seem to have the same foes: peppers, squash, strawberries and tomatoes. Lettuce was mentioned in one article as being a foe to brassicas, but in another article, only cabbage was named.
Plants in the onion family (Alliaceae) and Allium genus, such as leeks, scallions, garlic and chives should not be planted with beans or peas. Carrots and dill should not be planted next to each other because they are in the same family, so planting these two near each other may result in cross-pollination. I would assume that would only happen if both bloomed at the same time, and carrots are rarely left to go to seed and bloom.
Corn and tomatoes share a pest in the form of a corn earworm/tomato fruit worm/cottonboll worm. Eggs are lain by the Corn Ear Worm Moth and hatch in four to five days. Cucumbers and melon, both cucurbits, have no enemies among other vegetables, but their “sister plant” squash does not like broccoli and cauliflower. It is good, then, that these vegetables have slightly different growing seasons in our zone.
Peppers and tomatoes, as well as strawberries and potatoes, belong to the same family and are susceptible to fusarium and verticillium wilt. At least 20 feet needs to separate these vegetables, especially in our hot, humid climate. If you must plant these near each other, purchase plants that are resistant to wilt.
Finally, tomatoes, apart from those vegetables mentioned above, should be kept away from broccoli, cauliflower, cilantro and cucumbers. Eggplant near tomatoes should be avoided because they share disease problems that are almost impossible to get rid of. Both are subject to early and late blight.
All of this can be terribly confusing to the average gardener. If you have planted friends and foes together successfully, then keep doing it. Avoiding other vegetables may be impossible in a small garden. Apart from whether or not these vegetables make good or bad companion plants, you have the bugs, the weather and some unknowing person smoking in your garden. Let’s hope for a disease-free spring and summer. P.S. Go plant some nasturtiums!
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com
