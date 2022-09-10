Think ahead to next spring and plant shrubs this fall. Autumn’s warm days and cool nights give shrubs (and trees) time to settle into the ground and dedicate energy to establishing roots.
Our zone’s fall weather is generally wetter in autumn and that gives plants the very best start. If you wait until spring to plant, excessive heat can stress plants and slow their growth.
The plus for gardeners is that fall planting means comfortable temperatures for working outside, fewer disease problems, and the best bonus of all, fewer pesky insects like mosquitoes.
Before you buy shrubs for planting, pick your site. When you visit your local garden center, you can feel confident that the nursery plants will grow in our USDA hardiness zone 7b climate. But if you put a shade-loving plant in full sun, or the reverse, your planting project will not be successful.
Plant tags can help you choose the best plant for your site. Look for the icon or phrases that describe the amount of light the plant needs to thrive.
On plant tags, “full sun” means the plant needs at least six hours of sunlight a day. Once established, plants rated for full sun can take heat all day long, although many appreciate shady relief from the late afternoon heat in summer. Look for shade from trees or structures on the west side of your property to help there.
Full Sun Shrubs
• Abelia
• Arborvitae
• Barberry
• Boxwood
• Buddleia (butterfly bush)
• Crape Myrtle
• Cryptomeria
• Elaeagnus
• Holly
• Ligustrum
• Rosemary
• Serviceberry
• Vitex (chaste tree)
• Weigela
“Part shade to full sun” indicates three to six hours of sunlight. Plants that thrive in partial shade need either a slow start to their day, with summer sun reaching them closer to noon, or an early break from hot afternoon sun.
Hydrangea macrophylla is a good example of a part shade shrub. While panicle hydrangeas like “Limelight,” “Quick Fire” and “Pinky Winky” hold up under intense summer sun, big-leafed hydrangea macrophylla wilt when they’ve had too much heat.
Full Sun to Part Shade
• Anise tree (sometimes called “banana shrub”)
• Azalea
• Callicarpa (beautyberry)
• Camellia
• Cleyera
• Distylium
• Gardenia
• Holly
• Hydrangea
• Loropetalum
• Nandina
“Part Sun to Shade” plants need less than three hours of sunlight a day. For flowering shrubs, keep in mind that more sun equals more blooms.
Part Sun to Full Shade shrubs
• Hydrangea macrophylla
• Oakleaf hydrangea
• Mahonia
• Pieris
• Rhododendron
• Yew
Tips for Selecting Shrubs
Not sure where to start choosing shrubs? In your research, look for inspiration — what your neighbors are growing is a good indicator of what grows well in your area. Visit public gardens and go on garden tours and note what you like.
In online research, look for reviews and research extension publications.
Tip: In your search engine, type in your query followed by “site:edu” and you can select from top science-based information from universities across the country. Ex. “best shrubs for my Georgia garden site:edu” will yield Extension articles on the best landscape plant picks for your area.
At the plant nursery, look for shrubs with full, healthy growth. Shrubs can be an investment, so take the time to check them out. It’s okay to pull the plant out of the container and check the roots.
Shrubs can stay in a garden center’s inventory for some time, so make sure the plant isn’t container bound. There’s a balance here — you want to see roots to show that it hasn’t recently been transplanted to the nursery pot, but you don’t want the roots coming out the bottom or wrapped around in a root mass.
How to Plant Shrubs
The old shrub planting method calls for digging a hole twice as wide and twice as deep as the root ball, followed by amending the soil in the bottom with rich compost and organic matter before settling the shrub in place. The twice as wide part is good, the twice as deep part is outdated.
Organic matter like compost is still beneficial, but it’s not necessary to add it to the bottom of the hole, because roots grow outwards, not always downward. Mix compost with the native soil and fill in around the shrub. Top with mulch to keep the bed tidy and protect the plant from extreme weather.
You’ll find that nourishing the plant the way nature does, from the top down, is best. Fertilize shrubs by top dressing with compost and mulch.
Steps for Planting Shrubs
1. Dig a hole twice as wide and only as deep as the root ball.
2. With a garden knife or the side of a trowel, break up the root ball on the shrub and settle the plant into the hole. Position it so that it’s level.
3. Fill in with a mixture of compost and native soil to the top of the root ball.
4. Water plant well.
5. Mulch around the shrub, but don’t pile it around the stem, that just attracts insects. Give plant some breathing room.
Tip: If rain is not in the forecast, a soaker hose is a good solution for giving shrubs the moisture they need while getting established. Set up a timer on the outside faucet and attach the soaker hose.
Lucy Mercer is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
