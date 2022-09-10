Think ahead to next spring and plant shrubs this fall. Autumn’s warm days and cool nights give shrubs (and trees) time to settle into the ground and dedicate energy to establishing roots.

Our zone’s fall weather is generally wetter in autumn and that gives plants the very best start. If you wait until spring to plant, excessive heat can stress plants and slow their growth.

Lucy Mercer is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.

