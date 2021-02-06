For gardeners, February means dreaming about spring and summer plantings, and following through with planning and prepping to turn those dreams into reality.
When the weather is cold and wet, stay inside and research seeds online or, if you’re an experienced seed shopper, peruse your seed catalogues and make your orders. Don’t wait too long to order, though. Last year’s unexpectedly enthusiastic gardening year meant that seed companies were unprepared to handle the volume of orders and shipments were delayed. This year, take that lesson to heart and order early.
While you wait patiently for your seed orders, you can prep for the spring ahead with these tasks around your landscape. The tips are from Bob Westerfield, State Consumer Horticulturist for the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, and Walter Reeves, retired Extension agent for DeKalb County and Saturday Morning Gardening Show Host on WSB Radio.
Let’s start indoors, with houseplants:
HouseplantsCheck indoor plants for insects like spider mites, scale and mealybugs. Use a soft cloth to remove the pests and spray the underside of leaves with an organic product like neem oil to control the pests.
If the tips of your plants appear burned or browned, the plants may need more water. Touch the soil and if it feels dry, give the plant a drink. Be careful not to overwater. Most plants prefer to thoroughly dry out before watering.
This is a good time to repot houseplants that may be rootbound and not thriving. When moving to a new pot, be sure to use good quality indoor potting mix, size up on the container, and trim back unruly roots.
Moving outdoors, following are top of mind tasks for February:
LawnThis is the time to apply pre-emergent weed control to home lawns. Follow package directions. Do not use pre-emergent weed control if you are planning to re-plant or re-seed your lawn.
Have questions about lawn care? Contact the Douglas County Cooperative Extension Service at 770-920-7224. They offer soil tests for a minimal fee and expertise in lawn care for the local climate.
In the LandscapeFebruary is a great month to plant bare root roses. Select a quality plant with at least 3 to 5 strong canes.
Prune hybrid tea roses this month to remove old canes and lower the plant to a height of 12 to 15 inches. Knockout roses should be pruned 16 to 18 inches below where you want blooms. When pruning roses and other shrubs, use sharp pruners and clean the blades with alcohol wipes in between cuts in order to prevent spreading disease. See Bulletin 961 at UGA for additional pruning details.
Start slow-developing flowers like alyssum, coleus, dusty miller, geranium, impatiens, marigold, petunia, phlox, portulaca, salvia, vinca, and verbena in seed trays under grow lights this month.
They will be ready to plant outside as soon as daytime air temperatures are consistently around 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
February is a good month to evaluate the trees in your yard. When a tree cavity takes up over 75% of a limb or trunk, the wood could give way anytime. A certified arborist can provide valuable advice about the health of your trees.
Growing Fruit in the GardenStart planning this month if you want to raise fruit in your garden. In our climate, you’ll have the most success with blueberries, raspberries or strawberries to start. The plants are easy to find, plant and maintain. Prep soil now for acid-loving blueberry shrubs. Strawberries like soil enriched with plenty of organic compost.
If you already grow fruit in your garden, February is the time to prune both grapevines and fruit trees. Grapevine cuttings can be made into attractive homemade wreaths. Decorate them with cut-out hearts, dried flowers, or bird nests, or shape them into a heart over a wire frame for use as Valentine gifts.
Prune fruit trees and grapes in late February or early March, after the worst of the winter cold is past, but before spring growth begins. For disease and insect control, cut out dead wood and dispose of the branches in the trash. Fruit trees like peaches, pears, apples and plums, can be sprayed with dormant oil this month to reduce insect problems.
Get Started Vegetable GardeningBefore working an area in the garden for early spring planting, check the soil. It should be dry enough to crumble in your hands before you work it.
It’s good practice to buy seeds grown for the current season. To get an idea of the planting timeline, check germination rates on seed packets and count back 4 to 6 weeks from average last frost date in your area. Our area’s average last frost date is around April 15.
Use a good quality seed starting mix to help avoid damping off, a fungal disease that kills seedlings. Plant seeds in starting flats with 2 to 3 seeds per section. Deep sections are better for root growth than wide sections. You can also use containers from around the kitchen. Salad containers with lids create a mini greenhouse, egg carton bottoms make individual plants cells, and plastic food containers work well. Poke drainage holes in the bottom so seedlings don’t get waterlogged.
Once seeds sprout, use sharp scissors to cut out the weakest seedlings, this is called thinning and will make certain that the strongest seedlings survive. Cutting versus pulling is preferred to keep the roots strong.
Use half strength fertilizer when watering and water from the bottom, if possible. You can use a gentle mist of water from the top as well.
A heat mat made for seed starting provides bottom heat and encourages quicker growth. Remove starting trays from heat once seeds have sprouted.
Using a plant light hung close to the seed tray encourages bushy, compact growth. Raise the light as the seedlings grow, but not too much at one time. Steady growth keeps the seedlings from getting leggy.
When seedlings get their second to third set of true leaves, they can be repotted into larger seed section trays or small individual pots to grow on until ready to plant outside. Continue half-strength fertilizer every few weeks.
A week before planting into the garden, harden off seedlings by placing them outside for a few hours each day. Gradually increase the time outside until the temperatures are consistently above 60 degrees Fahrenheit and you can plant in the garden.
Lucy Mercer is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
