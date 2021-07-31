It’s not too late to grow vegetables and flowers from seeds. Although we’re past the midpoint of summer, there’s still time for quick-growing seeds to mature before frost.
When you start with seeds, you need to know two important dates: the last frost in spring and the first frost in fall. Old school gardeners get a copy of the Old Farmer’s Almanac each year to keep up with these dates (and other interesting info like phases of the moon). The dates are available online and searchable by your zip code.
Here in Douglas County, the average date of last frost in spring is April 3 and first frost in fall is November 4. (What does this mean? It’s
the average date of
a first light freeze in fall according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. As we saw with the late frosts in spring, it’s important to keep an eye on the weather reports and protect tender plants when you see potential for change).
When choosing
the date to start
your plants in late summer, you count backwards from the date of first frost. All the information you need will be on the
seed packet. Look for days to maturity and add 14 days (for germination) and
count back from the frost date to calculate your seed-starting
date.
As you can tell, the key to growing vegetables for fall harvest is timing. Vegetables grown in this season take a
little longer than spring-sown crops
to reach maturity, due to fall’s shorter days and less intense sunshine.
Want to know what will grow best in the warm days and cool nights in fall? The Home Garden Seed Association recommends the following for your
fall garden.
• Beet roots can
be harvested at any stage, and the greens are tasty, too. Sow seeds about an inch apart, and thin to 3 to 4 inches apart when seedlings are large enough to handle.
• Calendulas thrive in cool weather. Scatter the seeds about an
inch apart in a sunny spot for some welcome fall color.
• Cilantro is easy
to grow in fall, and slower to bolt, or flower. Sow the seeds an inch or two apart, and keep the seedlings well-watered.
Tip: Sowing seeds or setting out transplants in midsummer can be stressful to young plants. Be sure to keep the soil moist as seeds are germinating, and protect young seedlings with shade cloth or plant them
near taller plants,
such as tomatoes,
to provide protection from the hot afternoon sun.
Germination can be spotty when seeds are sown directly in too-warm soils. A way around this is to start seeds of lettuce, spinach, and other greens in containers and then transplant
the seedlings into
the garden.
• Kale loves the
fall, and will persist through much of
the winter in some regions. Sow seeds about 3 inches apart, and thin if you want the plants to grow large. Kale can also be harvested as a baby green.
• Lettuce does not germinate well in the heat of summer, but once it gets a start, it will provide you with salads throughout the fall. Start seeds in containers in an area that gets morning
sun, or protect your lettuce bed with shade cloth until the weather cools.
• Peas are tricky in fall, as an early frost
can ruin the crop by killing the blossoms. Choose fast maturing varieties, and be ready to throw a blanket
over your pea crop
if an early frost threatens.
• Radishes go from seed to harvest size very quickly in spring and fall. Thin the
young seedlings early to 2 inches apart so roots have room to grow.
• Salad Greens,
cut as baby greens,
are a must-grow for
fall. Mustards, arugula and mizuna thrive in cool weather, and are easy container crops.
• Spinach doesn’t mind frost, and can
be cut at any stage
of growth. Scatter
the seeds so they
are about 2 inches apart, and keep the seedlings evenly
moist.
• Swiss Chard
makes an excellent baby green, and a
super nutritious steamed vegetable.
Sow the seeds about
an inch apart and
thin to 8 inches to
give plants room to grow. No thinning is necessary for baby greens.
Information in this article provided by the Home Garden Seed Association.
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension Website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to assist: uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com.
