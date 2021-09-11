When I first saw the Harlequin Glorybower, also known as Peanut Butter Tree, I was impressed with its lush growth and deep green leaves. I gently crushed a leaf and smelled the sweet peanut butter-ish scent the tree is known for. The white, delicate flowers came with their lily scented petals in late Summer.
The scientific name for this broadleaf deciduous shrub or small tree is Clerodendrum trichotomum. The common names: Harlequin Glorybower, Peanut Butter Tree, or Glorytree are easier to remember and descriptive. Even though technically it is a shrub, it can grow to tree size if not heavily pruned and has good conditions for growth.
These beautiful plants are native to eastern China, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. In China, this lovely tree is known as Chou Wu Tong. Clerodendrum trichotomum was introduced into European cultivation from Asia around 1800.
In late summer/early fall, the Harlequin Glorybower has sweet-smelling white flowers that are so abundant. Many pollinators like butterflies land on the flowers taking sips and then moving to another flower. The bees buzz every flower they can. Hummingbirds love to settle for a moment. At times the whole tree seems alive with movement.
As the blossoms fade, they are replaced with showy red star-shaped calyxes covering small, bright blue pea-sized fruit. The red and blue color combination brightens the whole garden. It would be hard to pick which season will be your favorite as there is no season the Glorytree does not provide beauty.
Wondering if the Harlequin Glorybower would be a perfect tree or shrub for your land? Here are some tips & ideas to help you decide:
They work well as a hedge for privacy and screening or as a shrub border.
If you have a sunny or even part shade area, the Peanut Butter tree will do well.
Make sure you give the tree room to grow as the Glorybower can have a broad spreading crown.
They can grow between 10 to 20 feet tall with multiple trunks, adding to the shrub look.
They generate suckers, so you will need to remove them to keep the tree looking trimmed and not spread. A quick snip or mowing over the suckers will make short work of them.
Glory Trees like a deep, light composition and well-drained soil.
Watering is needed but be careful not to overwater as they do not like their feet to stay soggy.
They may freeze if there is a cold winter as they are Zone 7/8 hardy.
Planting it in a sheltered place may help it not freeze.
The Harlequin Glorybower is considered an invasive tree by UGA, which means they are ‘notorious for growing rampantly and being difficult to eradicate.’ (see citation below. Introduced (exotic) tree/shrub species in Georgia listed at a regional/national level as ecologically invasive.)If you remove the suckers this will help keep the tree from being where you do not want it to be
* Coder, Kim D. 2018. Invasive Trees of Georgia. Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources, University of Georgia, Thompson Mills Forest & State Arboretum Outreach Product. ARBORETUM-18-11. Pp.3.
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Gerogia’s Extension website, http;//extensionuga.edu/. Also, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to help: uge2097@uga.edu or call 770-920-7224.
