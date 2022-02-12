While January and February may be lacking in plants that bloom, if you own Hellebores or Lenton Roses, there will be blooms galore. Also known as Christmas Rose, whatever name you give it, it blooms so prolifically in shaded and even dry areas. Helleborus orientalis, sometimes also called simply Hellebores, are a member of the buttercup family, native to the European countries of Bosnia, Croatia, Greece and Turkey. Hellebores form a clump after a few years’ growth and bring some brightness to a shady garden.
According to the experts, hellebores grow in good moist soil in woody areas. I have found that they are tougher than that; they will grow (and thrive) under trees, and they seem to love rocks containing mica (such as we have here in Douglas County). The new hybrids do seem to like an alkaline soil, but those strains that have been around a long time are fine with both alkaline and acid soil. They are tolerant of neglect and are drought tolerant. When in doubt, do a soil test of the area prior to planting. Soil test kits are available at the local Extension Office on Fairburn Road.
Hellebores are deer and vole resistant, but all parts are poisonous. If you have pets that chew on plants in your yard, you will not want to plant hellebores. They may cause skin irritation (if you rub them on you), but the irritation is minor. I have worked with them for many years and had no issues.
Hellebores are green year-round and come in many colors: white, yellow, green, pink, apricot and many shades of purple. A new triple red hellebore has recently been introduced. The new hybrids are double and triple, blooms up or blooms down.
Prune your Hellebores leaves after blooming. Some protection of blooms is offered by the leaves in the event of a late cold snap.
Propagation of Hellebores is by seed. Seeds ripen in May or June and can be removed and hand sown in a pot or tray of potting soil or outdoors in the fall. Do not cover the seeds with soil, but rather leave them outside so they can be exposed to the cold. If you don’t catch the seeds, you can also allow them to drop to the ground. It may take up to three years for a seed to develop into a blooming plant.
Another variety of Hellebore is available locally. Helleborus foetidus or “stinking” Hellebore, contains more feathery leaves and an upright stem with many green flowers. The “stinking” part of the Helleborus foetidus is the leaves. Unless you rub the leaves between your hands, you should not notice the odor. Unlike Helleborus orientalis, or “Bear’s Foot” Hellebore, the stems of the plant should not be removed. The stems carry flower buds formed in the previous growing season. Like Helleborus orientalis, this Hellebore re-seeds prolifically.
Additional information/publications on home gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
