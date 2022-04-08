Very few of us have the luxury of deciding what trees to plant in our yard. We buy homes with trees already in place, whether planted by the previous owner, by nature or developers. In the case of nature, the trees were there before the house was built. In the case of those planted by developers or landscapers, the trees will be similar throughout the subdivision. If you do have the opportunity to plan your own landscape, there are a number of native trees to consider that are also beneficial to pollinators and wildlife.
Many of the trees referenced in this article are small trees, perfect for a small yard. How “big” is a small tree? The Arbor Day Foundation classifies a small tree as one 30’ or less in height. Height isn’t the only consideration, however, in choosing a tree. Do you want a tree that blooms, has few leaves to rake, or requires little maintenance? Do you want pretty leaf color? Do you need a slim tree for an even smaller space? Do you also want to attract wildlife to your yard or benefit the environment? Once you have determined your needs and wants, you are ready to choose from the many trees available. Consider, please, the following trees.
Redbuds bloom early in the spring, with a multitude of magenta blooms seemingly glued to the limbs of the tree. The blooms are followed by heart-shaped leaves that now occur in golden yellow and purple tones. With the redbud, you can have blooms in the spring and beautiful foliage in the fall. Redbuds are one of the first trees to feed the bees in early spring, and you may hear the bees before you see the redbud. Redbuds grow best along the edge of woods with some shade from the hot sun.
Redbuds are joined in the spring by the native dogwood. We see dogwoods in the spring, blooming alongside the roadways, almost as soon as the redbud has finished. Dogwoods have a shallow rooting system and can be stressed in times of severe drought. They have beautiful blooms in the spring, provide red berries for the birds in the summer, and the leaves turn a beautiful orange, red and purple in the fall. They are great for planting under power lines and will grow in both partial shade and full sun.
About the same time as redbuds and dogwood, the American Crabapple begins its pink bloom cycle. While not often thought of as a tree for the yard, many old home places have crabapple trees that live as many as 50 years or longer. The pink blooms arrive early in the spring around the same time as apple trees. As a matter of fact, if you’ve planted only one apple tree, chances are that it has become crossed with the nearest crabapple. The fruit ripens throughout the summer and provides food for bobwhites, rabbits, squirrels, opossums, and raccoons. Humans also make use of the fruit; many of us have eaten crabapple jelly from our mother or grandmother’s kitchen.
Another tree that benefits humans as well as bees is the sourwood tree. Who doesn’t love sourwood honey? Sourwood is one of the earliest trees to leaf out in the spring, and its leaves are one of the first to change colors in the fall. The brilliant red can be seen along roadsides throughout the south, oftentimes accompanied by the remnants of their lily-of-the valley blooms. Blooming in July and August, the flowers provide the nectar for sourwood honey, keeping bees and honey lovers happy. The leaves can be chewed but not swallowed to help dry-mouth, but take care; they are also a laxative.
Sassafras tea was a staple in the early years of America, with the roots being used as root beer. As a tree, it typically grows as an understory tree in hardwood forests. Although a number of animals graze on the tree, it is a favored food of white-tail deer in summer and winter. The mitten-shaped leaves of the sassafras tree provide excellent fall color.
Finally, there is the serviceberry tree. Downy serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) is a small tree often called a Juneberry tree. It is blooming now. While many serviceberry trees are found in the wild, some municipalities are planting the tree in common areas. Locally, one was planted at Mirror Lake Elementary School, and the children (and the birds) were delighted to eat the fruit. This tree grows to between 10 and 25 feet tall, so it is a good tree for a small space.
The bees, wildlife and you can “eat” your way through these native trees. Should you decide to “go native,” any of these trees are better for the environment that non-natives of similar size.
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaska mastergardener@gmail.com.
