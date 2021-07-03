DCMG: Okra and its new pest!

Because our garden is now a community garden, we no longer have room to grow as many vegetables for charity as in the past. But, since everyone loves okra, we try to include some in our donations. Planting went smoothly for the two rows we planted, and we were able to use the planting of okra as a lesson for new gardeners.
We created two 50-foot rows by using the end of a hoe to create a trench, planting two or three okra seed about every 8 inches to a foot. We then watered the okra seeds before and after covering the seeds to a one-inch depth. The okra came up beautifully, and we had two beautiful rows of small plants.
On our next visit to the garden, however, a number of gaps appeared in the okra. Was it pulled up by crows or other birds? Was it eaten by rabbits? This is the first time that anything had disturbed our
okra. We replanted the gaps
and tried again, but some of
the same areas were eaten. They do say that “third time is a charm,” so we tried transplanting some of our extra transplants from other parts of the row. We now have two rows of okra of varying heights. The mystery remains.
Okra is an edible member of the hibiscus genus and a member of the Mallow family. The okra most available locally and planted universally is Clemson spineless. Clemson Spineless okra is self-pollinating, that is, it requires no insects, bees or butterflies to pollinate it. That does not mean that insects, bees and butterflies do not visit the plant. I frequently find all of these on the okra blossoms and have even had a Monarch stop by to sip the nectar.
Each okra pod grows at the intersection of a leaf with the main stalk. After you harvest the pod, we generally cut off that leaf since it will usually drop off eventually. That is one less leaf to make your arm itch when you gather the next pod. It does not seem to affect the health of the plant.
I have read about others who prune their okra, cutting off the top of the plant to keep it shorter. While this may make some side shoots form, I do not believe those will make up for the number of okra pods that come from the top, as more leaves form at the top of the plant than from side-shoots.
Okra is low in calories, unless it is fried, and who doesn’t love fried okra. Okra is a good source of Vitamins A, C and K, B-complex vitamins, folate, magnesium, potassium and fiber, as well as beta-carotene, xanthin and lutein. Those last three are great for eye health. Okra also helps reduce cholesterol, but I believe you must eat it each day to reap these benefits.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on vegetables can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. All photos by Marjorie Stansel except as otherwise marked.
