There was already a slow, steady drizzle coming down, with temperatures hovering in the low 30s. Sleet was predicted for later in the afternoon, but even that did not deter the nine as they set out on their quest. Dressed in layers of thermals and flannels with hoods, skullcaps or bill caps to keep them warm, they came prepared. Traveling singly or in teams, they formed a caravan for the long trek to their destination.
Pouring out of the trucks, they stood in front of the locked yellow gate, deciding which trucks could make the perilous half-mile journey to the bottom of the steep hill, bouncing over rutted roads and across streams that flowed across the dirt trail. Following a reminder of the rules for rescues, someone produced a key for the yellow gate, and the way was open for the great adventure.
For some it was a first time, for others this ritual had been followed many times over the years.
Armed with shovels, digging forks, clippers, trowels, and bags for their bounty, these dedicated native plant lovers were ready to rescue plants from the impending flood of a new reservoir that was soon to be constructed on the site.
The first find of the day was a rare and special ginger, or Little Brown Jug called Shuttleworth Ginger. Nearby native trilliums were just peeking out of the ground, with leaves yet unfurled. Galax and Fly poison made their way into bags to be lugged out of the woods to the waiting trucks. Mayapples, with their huge umbrella leaves, and Ebony Spleenwort ferns with their black veins were lovingly dug and placed in the bags. Mountain Laurel and Fothergilla, Muscle wood and Big-Leaf Magnolia trees, Witch Hazel and Sparkleberry all made their way to the loading area. Those that didn’t fit into the trucks would have to be hauled out by their new owners. In a matter of only two hours, hundreds of native trees, shrubs, and flowers had been rescued. The trucks pulled back up the steep hill, while the rescuers climbed the half mile back to the yellow gate carrying the bags and totes that didn’t fit into the trucks.
Once back out the caravan of vehicles, the bags were sorted and stowed in cars, trucks and vans, as all gathered round and excitedly planned the next quest in a few weeks. The warmer weather would bring with it the tiarella, cinnamon and New York ferns, Rue Anemone, native spider lilies, wild geranium, Carolina lilies, gentian and turtlehead.
Again, the group will brave the weather, form a caravan, and go back to rescue more of those wonderful native plants.
It’s been several years since that rescue, but all around my yard I have the privilege of hosting many of the plants from that property. Without the owner’s generous permission allowing us the honor of rescuing hundreds, if not thousands, of plants over the several years we worked there, these treasures would all be under the water of a newly constructed reservoir.
Rescues are scheduled from February through June, but few are held during the hottest months of July and August due to stress that causes the plants. In the fall we start up again and rescue until December. What do we do with the rescued plants? Many are planted in our own yards, but many are also planted in public parks and along walking trails.
If you would like to know more about the Georgia Native Plant Society, visit their web site at gnps.org. Our local chapter, the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society is based in Carroll County but serves all the contiguous counties. Both the state and local chapter have Facebook pages with lots of information about the organization and the plants that are native to Georgia.
If you would like to know more about rescues, send a message to the West Georgia Chapter through Facebook, or read about rescues at gnps.org.
Due to covid, there are no public meetings being held at this time, but, once we are on the other side of the virus, West Georgia Chapter will again host meetings at the Ag Center in Carrollton on the third Tuesday of every even numbered month. If you want some outdoor activity, you can join us for work days on the Buffalo Creek Nature Trail located on the Ag Center property. We are restoring the trail after many years of neglect by removing invasive species and replacing them with our native plants that would have been growing on the land naturally. You can learn about the work days on the WGC Facebook page.
And yes, we are still doing rescues during these trying times. Social distancing isn’t a problem when you are trekking over acres and acres of land, looking for that very special plant that’s just around the next bend in the road.
Carol Hight is a member of the NW Georgia Native Plant Society. Additional information can be found at West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society (wgawildflowers.org) or on its Facebook page at facebook.com/westgagnps.
