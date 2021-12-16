In its younger days, Douglasville was known as Skint Chestnut. The name came from a large chestnut tree used by Native Americans to mark their trail. The tree was stripped of its bark to make it more easily seen. From this early reference, we know that Douglas County was home to the American chestnut tree (Castanea dentata).
Now, a group led by Dot Padgett, local author and member of Jimmy Carter’s White House, is seeking to restore the American chestnut to Douglas County. This will not be an easy task, given that only a few of the newly hybrid chestnut trees exist. Dot, and members of her group, are members of the American Chestnut Foundation. This Foundation has been working for a number of years to locate and cross-breed pure American chestnut trees with the Chinese and other chestnut trees.
American forests throughout the Appalachian trail were once heavily forested with the American chestnut tree, until they were wiped out by an introduction of a deadly blight from Asia called Cryphonectria parasitica. Chestnut wood was rot-resistant, suitable for housing and furniture. Railroad ties, telephone and telegraph poles made from chestnut are still in use today. Wildlife used the chestnut tree as a food source, and early colonists relied on the nut for various dishes during the fall of the year
Currently, members of the American Chestnut Tree Foundation search throughout Georgia and America for the root sprouts of American chestnut trees. Springer Mountain in North Georgia is the site of one of the first pure American chestnut trees located recently. Another pure tree was located near Warm Springs, Georgia. These trees are now being placed in the breeding program.
Berry College in Rome, Georgia was the first location of a 200-tree experimental orchard. They were joined by UGA’s Mountain Research and Education Center in Blairsville, Georgia, and the Carter Center in Atlanta has a small orchard. Other orchard sites are under consideration. Here in Douglas County/|Douglasville, the local group would like to start a small demonstration orchard. At least two trees must be planted in any one location, and the trees must be fenced to prevent wildlife from destroying the small trees. The perfect location is still to be found.
There are several species of chestnut trees – Chinese and American, Japanese, and European, The Allegheny Chinquapin, Horse Chestnuts and Chestnut Oaks are often confused with chestnut trees. We have Swamp Chestnut Oaks and Chestnut Oaks here in Douglas County.
The American Chestnut tree has much slimmer leaves than the Chinese Chestnut, making it somewhat easier to identify. Their leaves are more canoe-shaped than that of the Chinese Chestnut, which is more oval shaped. The Chinese Chestnut Tree leaves are shiny on top and hairy underneath, and the American Chestnut Tree leaves are dull on top without any hairs on the underside.
If you are aware of the location of any American chestnut trees, please visit the Georgia Chestnut Foundation or the American Chestnut Foundation websites for additional information. For more information about submitting a leaf sample and Tree Locator report, please visit: www.acf.org/find_a_tree.
References: The American Chestnut Foundation; the Georgia Chestnut Foundation.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.