There are more than 300 species of perennial roses in the world. Less than ten species of roses, mainly native to Asia, gave rise to widespread plants covering most of the world. Rose plants are also native to Europe, North America, and the northwest corner of Africa. Scientists found a fossilized rose flower in the United States dated 35 million years ago. The beautiful and elegant Rose has been with us a long time.
November through March is the best time for planting. Early planting during the winter will allow more root establishment before spring growth. Water the plants thoroughly before planting them to help roses have a head start. Also, they are deciduous and require at least six hours of sunlight each day.
When buying Roses at retail, a good thing to remember is that Roses are sold by ‘grades.’ A grade #1 rose plant is twice as big and usually twice as vigorous as a #2 rose. In addition, grade #1 plants have three to five canes, approximately three-eighths of an inch in diameter and eighteen inches tall. In comparison, grade #2 plants have two canes about twelve inches long. If possible, buy a grade #1 rose plant. Whether you purchase grade #1 or grade #2 roses, look for vigorous-looking canes.
Best planting practices for roses:
• Dig a large hole that allows the roots growing space. If planting more than one rose, space them five to six feet apart. Spacing will allow good airflow, which dries morning dew and rain quickly.
• Spread the rose’s roots in all directions as you set the plant in the hole. (Spreading the roots allows them the best chance to establish well.)
• Make sure you plant high enough not to cover the graft union, which is the swollen area of the main stem. Allow the graft union to sit one inch above the soil level.
• Once the soil covers the roots, water thoroughly to settle the soil around the plant.
• While you are there, pay attention to which canes may need removing. Any weak or broken canes are best removed now at the beginning.
• Also, this is an excellent time to place mulch around the plant. Mulch can be wood chips, pine straw, leaves, or other degradable material. Mulching helps retain moisture and protects the roots, but should not touch the base of the rose plant.
• They should be water consistently and regularly for their first year to ensure their health.
Two of the most frequent questions that gardeners have are:
How to prune and when to prune roses:
• For ALL rose types: remove all dead, damaged, or weak stems, leaving only healthy canes.
• The best time to prune roses depends on the type of rose.
• Pruning times for Floribunda, Grandiflora, and Hybrid tea roses should be before early spring growth begins.
• Climbing roses are pruned after flowering by thinning out old canes and heading back remaining shoots by about one-third, depending on the plant’s vigor.
- Remember: Use only sharp pruning shears and wear gloves, leather gloves if possible. Good clean pruning keeps the rose healthy. Dip your shears in seventy% alcohol solution periodically to avoid spreading diseases from one rose plant to another.
A bit of trivia:
The state flower of Georgia is the Cherokee Rose (Rosa laevigata). Since the introduction of the Cherokee Rose over a century ago to Georgia, it is now considered a heritage plant. The Cherokee Rose actually originated in China.
Roses have medicinal uses: Rosewater has antiseptic properties and is used for skin treatment, such as skin irritants. Rose hips make a delicious tea. Hips are high vitamin C content, rose hips contain vitamins A, B3, D, and E. Hips are a source of bioflavonoids, flavonoids, fructose, citric acid, and zinc.
Credits: University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Circular 1001, revised April 2014. Medicinal Value of Rose Plants by Fern Fischer — Sept. 21, 2017. Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension Website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to assist: uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, email douglasaskamaster gardener@gmail.com.
