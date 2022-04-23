On a recent visit to The Pocket in Lafayette, I was once again amazed at the beauty of the Virginia Bluebells, or Mertensia virginica. Step out onto the boardwalk and you’ll see Bluebells stretching in every direction as far as the eye can see. Interspersed with them are trilliums of several varieties, Celandine Poppies, Toothwort, Tiarella, Rue Anemone, and many other spring ephemerals. But the trip at this time of year is to celebrate one of the prettiest native plants I’ve ever seen, the Bluebells.
Virginia Bluebells have the most striking blue flowers of any of the native plants as far as I’m concerned. In mid to late spring, flowers rise on stalks up to 18 inches tall and present first as hot pink buds. As the clusters of trumpet shaped blooms mature, they become a sky blue. Long-tongued bees such as honeybees, bumblebees, and Mason bees are known to be pollinators of this flower, collecting nectar and/or pollen. Giant Bee Flies, butterflies, skippers, Sphinx moths, including the hummingbird moth, often come to collect nectar. and/or pollen. An occasional Ruby Throated hummingbird may be spotted at the flowers. Following the visits of the pollinators, the Bluebells will produce fruits which contain nutlets (4 per flower). They will readily reseed, so put them in an area where they can naturalize.
Those blue flowers dangle above the pastel-colored leaves and the combination is a sight to behold. Because of their pale green color, the leaves seem to glow when stuck by some sunlight. Oval shaped leaves form a mass at the base of the flowers and will remain until midsummer.
Plant these lovely flowers in your woodland garden, in partial sun or light shade. They prefer moist areas in rich loamy soils.
Once planted, you will continue to enjoy them for years to come. If you are into companion planting (planting so that you have contrasting leaf shapes/sizes/colors, contrasting blooms (color, size, shape, bloom time to extend the season), and faunal associations to keep the pollinators happy over a long period of time, there are many excellent choices.
Celandine Poppy, with its bright yellow blooms, delicately cut leaves, and similar bloom period make a good contrast to the blues of the Bluebell. Add some Dutchman’s Britches, with its white pantaloon-shaped blooms and greenish-blue delicate leaves.
The evergreen Christmas ferns will add color to the area when the ephemeral Bluebells die down in the summer. Some delicate Lady ferns will begin to unfurl their fiddleheads while the Bluebells, while Poppies and Dutchman’s Britches are still showing off.
And it never hurts to throw in a few trilliums and Jack in the Pulpit to any shady wildflower mix. Add some Woodland Phlox, Phlox divaricata, and you’ll have some purple to contrast with the yellow poppies.
With the right combinations, you can create a garden that will bloom for months, as flowers fade and others take their place. The combination of companion plants are a great way to extend the bloom period and to add year-round color to your garden.
