Whenever I see the butterflies, bees, hummers, and other pollinators flitting about in my garden from spring until fall, I just want to burst into a chorus of “The Circle of Life” from The Lion King movie. Indeed, there is a circle of life going on right there in my yard.
Many gardeners seek to have beautiful butterflies and hummers flitting about in their flower gardens. But in order to assure that will happen, there are some things you must keep in mind. Butterflies have a cycle which includes the adult butterfly, the egg, the larvae (caterpillars), and the chrysalis.
If you provide an abundance of nectar plants in your landscape, you’ll get butterflies, at least for the first year or two. The nectar plants sustain the adult, but the caterpillars need totally different kinds of plants with leaves they can digest. If you don’t go the extra mile of providing host plants on which the butterflies lay their eggs, your population may decrease over time since they will search for another ‘grocery store’ to find the food on which to lay their eggs.
And then there’s the chrysalis stage, in which the butterflies go through the process of metamorphing from a caterpillar into a butterfly. If you remove all the brown plant stems and rake all the leaves in your gardens, you may be destroying the chrysalis that will become next year’s butterflies.
The oak tree is vital to the survival of many of our moths and butterflies, as it supports more than 500 species of native insects. Yes, the leaves may start to look a little ragged, but they are so high in the trees, you won’t even notice the insect damage. The trees don’t suffer any long-term effect. Other native trees and shrubs are also valuable as host plants. So, when planning your landscape, be sure to leave the oaks, add some natives such as sassafras, pawpaw, buttonbush, willows, wild cherry, New Jersey tea, blueberries, and viburnums.
Hummers have their own circle of life that involves migration. We provide nectar plants and shelter for them on their long journeys to and from their winter and summer breeding grounds. Without the plants they need to build up body fat, they won’t survive their long migration. Hummingbirds look for the Red Buckeye tree, Native Red Columbine and Coral honeysuckle when they head north in the spring. As they return from their summer homes, they look for cardinal flowers, salvias, and other plants with red, tubular flowers.
Bees need nectar plants too, but also rely on the protein rich pollen to feed their young. Native mason bees and bumblebees are some of our most reliable pollinators. These insects also need nesting sites, which might be a hole in undisturbed ground or inside the hollow stems of plants that are left standing for the winter. Some, like the Leafcutter bees, will use leaves from native plants (especially the Redbud) to pack inside their nesting tubes. Once again, you’ll have to learn to tolerate a less pristine yard.
Notice the number of birds visiting your feeders as spring approaches. The birds come for the food, but hang around if nesting places, fresh water and shelter are available. But if you choose to add berry producing shrubs and trees to your garden, you can feed the birds all winter, as some of these plants hold onto their seeds until well into the fall.
By enticing birds to your yard, you are assuring that the caterpillar population will be kept under control. If there are too many caterpillars, they can overgraze on your plants and weaken the them. But, with birds in the yard, a significant number of insects will become bird food. Once again, there is a circle of life that includes insects, native plants and birds.
Since our birds and insects have co-evolved over thousands of years with our native plants, they can tolerate the chemical defenses many native plants contain. They cannot do this with non-natives, so they bypass them in search of plants they can digest. Putting in non-natives assures that we have pristine plants, but it will also assure that we will have fewer of the beautiful pollinators and birds we enjoy in our yards.
So, if you would like to attract more pollinators, consider how you might begin to alter your home landscape to provide for their needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.