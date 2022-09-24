Master Gardeners

An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail is pictured on a native Butterfly Weed.

 Marjorie Stansel/Special

Whenever I see the butterflies, bees, hummers, and other pollinators flitting about in my garden from spring until fall, I just want to burst into a chorus of “The Circle of Life” from The Lion King movie. Indeed, there is a circle of life going on right there in my yard.

Many gardeners seek to have beautiful butterflies and hummers flitting about in their flower gardens. But in order to assure that will happen, there are some things you must keep in mind. Butterflies have a cycle which includes the adult butterfly, the egg, the larvae (caterpillars), and the chrysalis.

Trending Videos