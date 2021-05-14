When I was in my teens and still living on the farm, I remember a tree at the barn that was often covered in with worms. Those worms would eat almost every leaf off the poor tree. My brothers would be happy with the prospect of so many worms and would raid the tree so they could “go fishing”.
The Southern Catalpa (or catawba) tree is native to the south. According to Wikepedia, “the name derives from the Muscogee name for the tree, “kutuhlpa” meaning “winged head” and is unrelated to the name of the Catawba people.” The Southern Catalpa (Catalpa bignonioides) may grow up to 40 feet tall and may live to be 70 years old. Its leaves are heart-shaped and large, with showy flowers and long seed fruits which look similar to a bean pod.
The large leaves turn a colorful yellow in the fall; however, you will want to rake those leaves and put them aside. If you mow over them, the leaves have a rather strong odor. The seedpods are green when they first appear in the spring. When fall arrives, the seedpods turn brown and dry. The seeds are released once the seed pods begin to crack, and new seedlings may appear in your yard (or your neighbors). About every third year, seedpods are produced. The Catalpa tree has to be about seven years old before it blooms.
If you decide to plant a Catalpa tree, make sure it is not near a structure. The root system can be invasive. As the roots grow, they help with erosion, but they can also uproot sidewalks and house foundations. The bark of a Catalpa tree is thin and can be easily damaged by lawn equipment. Pruning lower limbs may be necessary to allow clearance for lawnmowers and other equipment.
The one reason most people plant a Catalpa tree is the sphinx moth caterpillar (Ceratomia catalpae) that uses the tree as its only source of food. When first hatched, the larvae are pale but become darker as they age. The caterpillars are usually a yellowish color with a dark stripe down their back and black dots on their sides. They are about two inches long and also have a black spine or horn on the rear of the insect.
Fishermen love to use the Catalpa caterpillar as fish bait because their tough hide is easy to hook. In addition, the caterpillar oozes a fluorescent green liquid that smells sweet to the fish. Catalpa “worms” can be kept preserved for later use by placing them in cornmeal, in an airtight container and then frozen. When the worms are removed from the meal, they again become active. The Catalpa caterpillars can also be pickled in a jar of corn syrup and stored in a refrigerator. The caterpillars that
are not harvested for bait will spend winter near the base of the tree, emerging as sphinx moths in spring to early fall.
Once the moths emerge, they lay thousands of eggs on the underside of Catalpa leaves. As many as five generations may be produced by the Sphinx Moth. Ask your male relatives if any of them have ever fished with a Catalpa worm!
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. All photos by Marjorie Stansel except as otherwise marked.
