Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward is possibly one of the most influential figures of the 19th Century, yet I would guess very few people have heard his name much less be familiar with the importance of his legacy in shaping the world we live in today. Roses, fuchsia, chrysanthemums, and rhododendrons bloom in gardens across the world, and yet most of these plants originated in Asia. This tale is about the worldwide movement of live plants from the period of 1829 to its final significant journeys in the 1920s.” The story begins, when surgeon and amateur naturalist, Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward, placed soil, dried leaves, and the pupa of a sphinx moth into a sealed glass bottle, to observe its transformation into an adult moth. However, when a fern and a meadow grass seed sprouted from the soil in the bottle, his moth project was replaced by the observation and discovery that plants could survive for long periods without watering when sealed in a bottle. This seemingly small discovery revolutionized the movement of plants around the globe, transforming the entire world we live in today. The plants inside survived for three years without water; in the second year Ward observed the grass inside bloom, and the fern grew five fronds.
Before the creation of the Wardian case, John Livingstone, a renowned botanist and surgeon who was posted to Macao for the East India Company, wrote about the challenge of sending live plants from China to London. Livingstone estimated that only one in a thousand plants survived the journey. The alternative to sending live plants was to send seeds. However, seeds were subject to drying out or becoming moldy if they became damp. Also, many times collectors often arrived to collecting sites when seeds had not yet formed; therefore, collecting live plants was the best option even though the survival rate was so low — not to mention that transporting live plants was also difficult and costly.
Long before the Wardian Case was created, moving plants in boxes was a common practice, yet transporting live plants was very difficult. Both British and French botanists pioneered plant boxes. Many plant transportation containers, some of which were very successful, paved the way before the actual Wardian case was invented. One such box was the Bartram box, which preceded the Wardian box. The Bartram box was two feet square and 15-16 inches high with a foot of soil. A few narrow laths were nailed across the box to keep the cats from scratching in the soil. Unfortunately, among the passengers on ships were cats, rats, and livestock that yearned for fresh soil and foliage. Many of these boxes arrived successfully, but over time more often the Bartram boxes arrived with dead plants. On one occasion, a box of plants arrived in London in which the only things alive were a family of rats! Ward’s revolutionary contribution to the plant box was to create a fully closed box by integrating glass into the roof design. Although the box was fully closed, it was not hermetically sealed — allowing air exchange and associated expansion and contraction of the box.
The Wardian box was a simple case made of wood and glass. It is no surprise that Ward’s biggest contribution, building upon the efforts of others before him, was to propose the airtight system for keeping plants alive, as well as incorporating this technology into practice on many long voyages. Unlike others before him, it was also Ward’s promotion of his system for transporting live plants that was important for success. The extent, scale and survival of plant transportation which the Wardian case facilitated is significant. The Wardian case became the most significant invention to promote plant survival over long journeys in comparison to other models used in this era.
It is easy to forget just how much plant products sustain our lives; from the foods we eat to the clothes we wear. The Wardian case moved many useful and valuable plants and helped to establish a number of commercial crops in French and English colonies. For example, the dwarf Cavendish banana was moved from China via England to the Samoan islands and spread throughout the region as a significant cash crop, and the mango was successfully introduced in Queensland, Australia, with flavorful varieties arriving from Bombay, Calcutta, and Java. Often, when plants were moved beyond their home range, they made significant economic impact on local agriculture production and quality of life. The two most important crops in the nineteenth century were tea and cinchona (a genus of flowering plant in the family of Rubiaceae which the extract is used in eye lotions to numb pain, kill germs, and applied as an astringent). The Wardian case was used by Robert Fortune to ship tea plants to India and became a pioneering example of the case’s usefulness in transplanting valuable crops. The transplantation of cinchona from South America to Asia is far more complex and demonstrates both the length of time it takes for an agricultural crop to achieve prominence and the manipulations of nature that were needed to achieve success. By successfully moving important agricultural crops, the Wardian case further established its utility as a means of moving plants for long-term benefits in communities lacking economic opportunities. Over its long life, the Wardian case as a witness saw much, but as a carrier, it brought a lot more than plants. By its very design, it was a moving havoc. Today it is recognized that nonnative species, including many plants, are one of the major drivers of global biodiversity loss. The movement of plants also created huge economic impacts that have been calculated in the billions of dollars. Weeds — destructive plant species — have been estimated to cost the U.S. economy more than $26 billion annually. The Wardian case was not the only carrier; but as the prime mover of plants, it had a hand in bringing about significant ecological changes, many of which we are still trying to come to grips with.
An environmental critique of the Wardian case needs to be tempered with an acknowledgement of its importance in moving valuable plants. Avocados, bananas, cacao, coffee, cinchona, fruit trees, timber trees, mangoes, rubber, and tea were some of the key species. There were also ornamental plants: daphnes, fuchsias, ferns, ixora magnolias, rhododendrons, and roses. In settler societies, many of the foreign ornamentals that now enrich suburban gardens arrived in Wardian cases. Today, it is almost impossible to find the historic Wardian cases as most were of them were probably burned because of quarantine restrictions — a reminder of how our environmental practices have improved over the last two centuries — from moving plants worldwide to restricting their flow.
