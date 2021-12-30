Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.