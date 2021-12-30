A while back, I decided to spend a few days at the lake at Mama and Daddy’s rustic old cabin. While I was out admiring the scenery of the beautiful lake, I noticed something very intriguing — a tree with blooms in November! What in the world? Trees bloom in spring or early summer, not November. Or so I thought. I took a perilous climb down the steep hill near to the water’s edge and inspected that tree.
I’d never seen one like it, even though I’d spent my childhood romping around the woods with my brothers. All excited, I thought I’d found some unknown species. Upon further investigation, I learned that it was a witch hazel Tree, Hammamelis virginiana, which grows throughout the eastern United States and Canada from Nova Scotia to Florida and from the Great Lakes to eastern Texas. The descriptive name comes from the Greek word “hama” which means ‘at the same time’ and “melon” which means fruit. The tree can have both flowers and fruit at the same time, which is a rare occurrence.
While it may grow 20-30 feet tall, it is considered a deciduous small tree or shrub, and may be 15-20 feet wide as a shrub. You’ll find this tree growing in wooded areas along stream banks. Its leaves are arranged alternately on the stems, and are up to 6 inches long. They have distinctive veins and wavy teeth along the edge with a dark green upper surface and a lighter green underneath. One of its identifying features is the zigzag pattern of the twigs, especially noticeable when the leaves fall. This tree needs about 6 hours of direct sunlight a day, but can tolerate partial shade of only 2-5 hours of sun. While it requires good drainage, it can tolerate occasional flooding and moist soil.
Those amazing fall to late winter blooms are such a cheerful sight when all the other plants in the garden are going dormant and only remnants of the blooms remain as dry brown seedpods. Each bright yellow, fragrant bloom is somewhat spider-like in appearance with four very slender petals that are twisted into a kind of spiral shape.
One interesting piece of folklore about Witch Hazel is that the limbs can be used for dousing or divining rods, helping locate underground water. Early settlers observed American Indians using the witch hazel for finding water. This is likely how the witch hazel got its common name--the English word “Wicke” means ‘lively’, and the Anglo-Saxon word for bend is ‘wych’.
While many are skeptical of the use of a tree limb for divining water, it was once a widely used practice by American settlers, and the practice was exported back to Europe. I’ve seen divining done once; and it convinced me that this is pretty accurate, although my person used what I believe to have been a river birch limb. He told me he had even used a metal coat hanger and it worked. He found water on several occasions using these dowsing methods.
Witch hazel flowers are a valuable food source for some native moths, its fruit is eaten by small mammals and birds, and deer may browse its bark, making it an important tree for our native wildlife. While many landscapers use non-native Asiatic witch hazel, these do not provide the same benefits to our wildlife as the native trees do.
You can learn more about our native plants and their value to our wildlife and people at wgawildflowers.org, on our Facebook page West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society, and on the state native plant society page at gnps.org. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each even numbered month at the Ag Center in Carrollton. Start time is 6:30 for meet and greet and program at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.