The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department recently won two major awards, the Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 5 and State “Outstanding Program Awards.”

“I am so proud of this department and the team we have, said Chadwick Griffin, assistant director of Douglas County Parks and Recreation.” They work every day to make this the best recreation department in this area. They create opportunities for this community they might not get anywhere else. Their dedication will only help us grow as a department and make us better. So proud!”

