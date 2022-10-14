The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department recently won two major awards, the Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 5 and State “Outstanding Program Awards.”
“I am so proud of this department and the team we have, said Chadwick Griffin, assistant director of Douglas County Parks and Recreation.” They work every day to make this the best recreation department in this area. They create opportunities for this community they might not get anywhere else. Their dedication will only help us grow as a department and make us better. So proud!”
TaShia Mosley, a program coordinator at the Boundary Waters Activity Center, created a program for girls and young women ages 10-15. During the sessions, Mosley focuses on developing skills and providing information to help make the road to adulthood a little smoother while allowing the participants to live their best lives.
“Growing up, I always felt the lack of a traditional sisterhood due to growing up with two brothers” said Mosley. “As I got older, I realized that not only was my mom the greatest ever but also a non-traditional sister. This program was created to provide young girls with a safe place for sisterhood and community in a non-traditional way.”
Elements of her program include participating in confidence-building exercises, teaching budgeting skills for now and in the future, and demonstrating the aspects of healthy living and eating. Parks and Recreation will receive the GRPA District 5 award on Oct. 19 at the annual District banquet. They will receive the State award on Nov. 8, during the Georgia Recreation and Park Association conference.
