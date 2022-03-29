The Douglas County Parks & Recreation (DCPR) Winter Youth Basketball recently wrapped up a successful season.
After a two-year sabbatical due to COVID-19, parents and youth athletes were excited to get back in person to have some fun on the court.
The season was delayed by two weeks, but DCPR eventually got all the coaches, players, parent’s and staff on the same page to remain safe and follow all guidelines to have and a complete and successful season with no setbacks.
After reducing the number of players and teams, the league consisted of seven different age groups: 5-6 co-ed, 7-8 co-ed, 10U Boys, 9-12 Girls, 12U Boys, 14U Boys and 17U Boys with over 350 participants.
With the opening the new Boundary Waters Activity Center, DCPR was able to maximize the usage of both courts to play games simultaneously. DCPR was also able to partner with the City of Douglasville to play some of their teams in games as well.
The DCPR Youth Basketball program aims to encourage youth, regardless of ability, to learn fundamentals of the game and develop a sense of fair play and good sportsmanship.
DCPR credits all the children, parents, coaches and DCPR staff who came together to make this season such a huge success.
