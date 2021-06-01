At the beginning of the spring baseball season, Douglas County Parks and Recreation didn’t know whether it would have participants.
Once registration started, the associations started to see spots fill up fast.
Each association had a team for almost every age group. After having two seasons canceled due to COVID-19 the associations were excited to get back out on the field.
The season started out with everyone wearing masks and bleachers lined off to help social distance people.
As the Parks and Recreation Department received feedback on the mask situation, it was able to get the rules adjusted to fit the needs of participants.
Mid-season Parks and Recreation was able to get the concession stands fully open and everything running like normal.
“The season overall went great,” said Abbi Coplen, athletic coordinator. “We had amazing coaches and players that made the season great. Scheduling and games went smoothly. This season each association was able to host end of season tournaments. We are also excited to announce that Douglas County Parks and Recreation will be represented in the Dizzy Dean District tournaments. Teams will travel to Cedar Town and Paulding County to play other teams from our district. This upcoming fall we hope to have more kids, since all the programs will be back to full strength.”
Registration for fall sports will open at the beginning of July. You can reach the DCPR athletic staff at acoplen@co.douglas.ga.us, jcole@co.douglas.ga.us or bdavis@co.douglas.ga.us . You can also visit www.douglascountyparks.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.