Bus riders will soon breathe much easier thanks to new technology coming to Douglas County school buses. Disinfection technology will continuously clean the air on all buses, making everyone's ride cleaner and safer.
The CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) disinfection system reduces harmful bacteria, viruses, and other germs in the air and on surfaces. BioShark and CASPR explain it works by converting natural air flow into safe and low levels of dry gaseous hydrogen peroxide. As a result, the natural disinfectant works without chemicals to replace chemical spraying and cleaning. The process reduces up to 99.96% of harmful viruses in the air and on surfaces.
Superintendent Trent North said this investment is another way to provide students and staff with the safest environment possible.
"This technology eliminates chemical spraying," North said. "At the same time, it provides students and staff with a layer of protection against bacteria and viruses that exist today. It also provides additional protection from COVID-19, the flu, and viruses that may exist in the future."
BioShark's Shannon Grube agrees that CASPR technology benefits everyone. Grube says by killing pathogens and viruses in the air and on surfaces, everyone on board has an additional layer of security.
"We are thrilled Douglas County leadership and board members chose to protect students and drivers before they walk into the school building," Grube said.
Transportation Director E.W. Tolbert is ecstatic about the new technology. Tolbert said the units run continuously while the buses operate, leaving no residue or corrosive effects on the bus fleet.
"With this technology, we always know our air and surfaces have been disinfected," Tolbert said. "The air our students and staff breathe should always be the healthiest it can be. Now that we are doing that, we can offer our families and employees tremendous peace of mind."
