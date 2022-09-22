Bus riders will soon breathe much easier thanks to new technology coming to Douglas County school buses. Disinfection technology will continuously clean the air on all buses, making everyone's ride cleaner and safer.

The CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) disinfection system reduces harmful bacteria, viruses, and other germs in the air and on surfaces. BioShark and CASPR explain it works by converting natural air flow into safe and low levels of dry gaseous hydrogen peroxide. As a result, the natural disinfectant works without chemicals to replace chemical spraying and cleaning. The process reduces up to 99.96% of harmful viruses in the air and on surfaces.

