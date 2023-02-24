SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County School System’s communications department earned statewide recognition and honors from the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA) for its communications and community outreach efforts.
GSPRA is a nationally recognized professional organization of school communicators. The organization works to promote public education and help members become more effective school communicators. Through an annual awards program, the organization recognizes the outstanding work of members who communicate effectively with their school community.
This year, DCSS brought home 16 total awards, including eight Gold Awards, four Silver Awards, one Bronze Award, and three Best in Category Awards.
In addition to winning the Best in Category award for its “Together, We Shape the Future.” marketing campaign, DCSS also took top honors in the calendar category for the 2021-2022 Annual Report.
The district also took Gold Awards in several categories, including Excellence in Writing, Newsletter/Magazine, Annual Report, and Image/Identity package categories. GSPRA awarded highest honors in Excellence in Writing for features on an Alexander High School student who started a Habitat for Humanity chapter and a regular Superintendent’s Corner feature with Chapel Hill News and Views magazine.
“A key component of our strategic plan is providing timely and accurate information,” explained Superintendent Trent North. “We’re very fortunate in Douglas County. We have a Board of Education and district leadership team that values communications as a tool to engage our community.”
Transparent communication, he continues, is essential to building trust.
“We’ve worked hard districtwide to maintain that trust,” North said. “For that reason, we’re honored to be recognized at the state level for excellence in school communications.”
Interim Executive Director of Communications and Director of Public Information Portia Lake expressed sincere gratitude for the recognition. The award, she explains, builds on the DCSS promise of creating a welcoming culture.
“This honor reflects our commitment to our students and staff,” Lake explains. “Our school system is overflowing with stories of success and achievement. By telling their stories, we’re keeping our school community informed and celebrating the significant work of the Douglas County School System. “
The DCSS Communications Department supports district programs and services by keeping students, staff, and families informed and engaged.
Communications Office staff members include Portia Lake, APR, interim executive director of communications and director of public information; Anne Principe, coordinator of interactive graphic design; and Isaiah Smith, digital communications specialist.
