TomeCon 2022 was held at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus on March 15.
The Tome Society serves students in grades 2-12 by providing a diverse menu of digital student competitions, an annual book award list of new, fun-to-read children’s and young adult literature titles, student book club activities, curriculum materials for educators and the TomeCon annual conference for both students and educators.
The Douglas County School System was well represented at TomeCon this year with 11 schools attending and competing in the competitions. Our students dominated many of these state competitions and schools brought home multiple awards. We are so proud of these readers, their media specialists, and coaches who have worked hard all year reading and creating.
DCSS winners
Beulah Elementary: Lori Blevins, sponsor
- 1st Place Fan Art —
- Sofia Corrales
- Kenzie Broome and Lydia Noonan
- Bryce Benton
Tome Service Award —
- Chidera Samson
- 3rd Place Library Video Commercial
Superior Chapter Award and Elementary Chapter of the Year Award
1st Place Infographic —
- Nathaniel Boyd and Christina Paul
- Nathaniel Boyd
- Tyler Green, Elin Berry, Christina Paul and Nathan Harbin
- Christina Paul, Chi’Nia Ross, Tyler Green and Nathaniel Boyd
- Natalia Fiqia
- Nathaniel Boyd
Superior Chapter Award
1st Place Blog —
- Brandon Awa
- DJ Holsey & Brandon Awa
- Chace Williams
- Bella Mathis
- Jaiden Jones
- Avery Bradley
- Amari Cromey
- Chace Williams
- Abby Hodges
2nd Place Library Video Commercial —
- Chelsea Ann Charles
- Alyssa Thomas
- Jaci Warren
1st place Character to Author Letter —
- Lexi Shearouse
- 1st Place Reading Bowl Competition
- 1st Place Digital Reading Bowl Competition
1st Place Character to Author Letter —
- Alexandria Criner
- Jayden Henry
- Lindsey Robles
- Isabel Yang
- Damilola Bankole and Lindsey Robles
- Brooke Blacknall, Gaby Ortega, Isabella Ortega, Sofia Wood
