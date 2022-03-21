SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

TomeCon 2022 was held at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus on March 15.

The Tome Society serves students in grades 2-12 by providing a diverse menu of digital student competitions, an annual book award list of new, fun-to-read children’s and young adult literature titles, student book club activities, curriculum materials for educators and the TomeCon annual conference for both students and educators.

The Douglas County School System was well represented at TomeCon this year with 11 schools attending and competing in the competitions. Our students dominated many of these state competitions and schools brought home multiple awards. We are so proud of these readers, their media specialists, and coaches who have worked hard all year reading and creating.

DCSS winners

Beulah Elementary: Lori Blevins, sponsor

  • 1st Place Fan Art —
    • Sofia Corrales
    2nd Place It List Book Review Vlog —
    • Kenzie Broome and Lydia Noonan
    3rd Place It List “Like, Try, Why” Social Media Post Competition —
    • Bryce Benton
    Bright Star Elementary: Katrina Barnett, sponsor

    Tome Service Award —

    • Chidera Samson
    Chapel Hill Elementary: Cameron Sheldon, sponsor
    • 3rd Place Library Video Commercial
    Holly Springs Elementary: Kerry Harbin, sponsor; Janet Valley and Jamie Boemer, co—sponsors

    Superior Chapter Award and Elementary Chapter of the Year Award

    1st Place Infographic —

    • Nathaniel Boyd and Christina Paul
    1st Place Historical Fiction Infographic —
    • Nathaniel Boyd
    1st Place Team Award Service Project Newsletter —
    • Tyler Green, Elin Berry, Christina Paul and Nathan Harbin
    2nd Place Current Issues Portfolio & Essay —
    • Christina Paul, Chi’Nia Ross, Tyler Green and Nathaniel Boyd
    3rd Place Book Trailer —
    • Natalia Fiqia
    3rd Place Fan Fiction —
    • Nathaniel Boyd
    Winston Elementary: Dani Johnstone, sponsor; Michelle Hill, coach; Julia Buff, coach

    Superior Chapter Award

    1st Place Blog —

    • Brandon Awa
    1st Place Current Issue —
    • DJ Holsey & Brandon Awa
    1st Place Poetry —
    • Chace Williams
    1st Place Fan Fiction —
    • Bella Mathis
    1st Place Book Talk —
    • Jaiden Jones
    1st Place Book Print Video —
    • Avery Bradley
    2nd Place Author Letter —
    • Amari Cromey
    3rd Place Historical Infographic —
    • Chace Williams
    3rd Place Promotional Flyer —
    • Abby Hodges
    Chestnut Log Middle: Lindsay Lucas, sponsor

    2nd Place Library Video Commercial —

    • Chelsea Ann Charles
    2nd Place Book Print Video —
    • Alyssa Thomas
    3rd Place It List Poem Contest —
    • Jaci Warren
    Mason Creek Middle: Jennifer Baker, sponsor

    1st place Character to Author Letter —

    • Lexi Shearouse
    Alexander High: Valli Robinson, sponsor; Leigh Becigneul and Karen Thornton, co—sponsors
    • 1st Place Reading Bowl Competition
    • 1st Place Digital Reading Bowl Competition
    Douglas County High: Heather Almond, sponsor

    1st Place Character to Author Letter —

    • Alexandria Criner
    1st Place Fan Fiction —
    • Jayden Henry
    1st Place Book Talk —
    • Lindsey Robles
    1st Place Book Review Blog —
    • Isabel Yang
    1st Place Infographic —
    • Damilola Bankole and Lindsey Robles
    2nd Place Reading Bowl —
    • Brooke Blacknall, Gaby Ortega, Isabella Ortega, Sofia Wood
    Tau Omicron Mu Epsilon Honor Society — Sofia Wood

