The Douglas County School System recently announced the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2022 Exemplary School Board recognition.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
Douglas County School System met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2022 Exemplary Board. Only 60 of the 181 school districts in Georgia achieved exemplary status, the highest designation awarded by GSBA. The criteria may be reviewed by clicking here for more information.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program. For more information on the program you may visit the GSBA website at gsba.com for awards and recognition or to view the criteria for all tiers of the program.
