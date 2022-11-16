GSBA

The Douglas County School System met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of 2022 Exemplary Board. Pictured, front row, are Superintendent Trent North and District 2 member D.T. Jackson; back row, District 1 member Devetrion Caldwell, District 3 member Tracy Rookard, District 4 member Michelle Simmons and District 5 member Glenn Easterwood.

 DCSS/Special

The Douglas County School System recently announced the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2022 Exemplary School Board recognition.

The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.

Trending Videos