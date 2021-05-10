DCSS holding career fair for 2021 graduates

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Career focused students from the Class of 2021 will have the opportunity to get a jump start on their future this month at the Senior Career Fair.
The event allows seniors to learn about the area’s thriving business sector while connecting with future career opportunities.
The event will be held May 21 at the Douglasville Conference Center at 6700 Church St. in downtown Douglasville.
“Our school system’s mission is preparing students for success after high school,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Achievement Melanie Manley said. “We designed this event to introduce students to a world of possibilities and prepare them for lifelong success. We believe our students are our future. This is one more investment in their future.”
Businesses and industries from across Douglas County will take part in the Career Fair. Employers are excited to connect with the Class of 2021 and introduce them to career opportunities in Douglas County.
“Douglas County School System graduates enter the world college and career ready,” explained Executive Director of College and Career Programs Mandy Johnson.
“Throughout their coursework, they learn to be effective communicators, problem solvers, and thought leaders. These are all qualities that make them highly desirable to employers,” Johnson added. “We are excited our local employers want to add them to our local workforce.”
Students from all Douglas County high schools are invited to participate. Each school will attend the fair at their specific time. Because of COVID-19 protocols, students will attend in groups of 100 students at a time.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. During their school’s time, students will ask hiring managers questions about specific career opportunities.
Pre-Registration for the event is required. Registration is online through each school’s Work-Based Learning Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator.
For additional information, contact Mandy Johnson at mandy.johnson@dcssga.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.