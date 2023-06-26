Job applicants searching for a team-oriented workplace are encouraged to bring their resume and positive energy to the job fair being hosted by the Douglas County School System.
Preparations are underway for the June 28 event, where candidates will have the opportunity to speak with “representatives for all area vacancies,” said Jill DePriest, executive director of Human Resources.
The Transportation and School Nutrition Departments are prepared to conduct on-site interviews, so candidates should plan to bring an updated resume to share with DCSS representatives.
The event, which is for classified (non-teaching) positions, is being held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Magnolia room at the Douglas County School System’s Central Office. It is located at 11490 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134. The Douglas County School System looks forward to hosting the classified job fair each year. For additional information, please call 770-651-2000.
