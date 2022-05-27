The Douglas County School System held a reception last week to honor staff members retiring this year. Janet Love, an office clerk at Chapel Hill High, is the retiring employee with the most service with 45.639 years.
Among the other notable retirees this year are:
• Tara Campbell, 29 years (21 years a teacher at Fairplay Middle, then served as assistant principal before becoming principal of FLEX Academy).
• Sandra Chandler, choral Director Alexander High School, 26 years
• Greg Denney, chief financial officer, 34 Years
• Casey Duffey, principal of South Douglas Elementary School, 28 years
• Paula Furr, office manager at South Douglas, 25 years
• Darron Franklin, principal of Turner Middle School
• Melissa Joe, former Arbor Station Elementary School principal, 32 years
• Melanie Nicholson, secretary to the superintendent, 31 years
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.