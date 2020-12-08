The Douglas County School System is hosting a Virtual Parent Empowerment Session & Proportionate Share Consultation.
The event is set for Jan. 14, 2021, from 6-7:45 p.m. on Google Meet at meet.google.com/vnz-hyvw-tbv and the session is open to parents of public, private and home-schooled students.
Topics will include:
• Understanding Problem Behavior and What to Do About it
• Supporting Emotional Regulation in the Home Setting
• Maintaining Structure at Home with Visual Schedules
• Proportionate Share Consultation
Speakers will include Dr. Ajamu Nkosi, Stephanie M. Kay, Dicta Ndolo, and Cheryl Handley, executive director of special education for the Douglas County School System.
