Healthy educators are the key to students who are better engaged, more inspired, and better prepared for academic success. A new Douglas County School System initiative is introducing tools to help employees achieve and maintain this healthy work-life balance.
With the inspiration and support of Superintendent Trent North, a “Lunch and Learn” series launched recently with tremendous success. The 12-session series is the first part of DCSS’ new employee wellness initiative focusing on mental and physical health.
The Human Resources Department coordinates the popular sessions led by Keisha Reaves, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Push Thru Therapy. A previous popular session titled “Pushing through the Pandemic” offered educators practical tips and strategies for coping with stress and navigating through pandemic-related realities.
Reaves says employees are navigating many types of personal issues during the pandemic.
“They’re navigating parent issues, health and safety precautions and still being super present, plus we all have our things in our personal lives,” Reaves said. “Being able to navigate that, it’s important that employees take care of themselves so they can take care of students to the best of their ability."
Douglas County School System Benefits Supervisor Stephanie Groover agrees. She sees demand and a need for the program, especially now.
“Throughout the program, we are finding that people are dealing with a lot,” she said. “Employees are trying to navigate two worlds: life and work. We are trying to introduce the tools to help them achieve balance.”
Executive Director of Human Resources Jill DePriest says introducing these tools helps fulfill the Douglas County School System’s mission.
“This wellness series not only benefits employees and students, but it benefits our entire school community. Achieving balance helps overall employee health and improves staff productivity. These outcomes have the potential to inspire our entire community to be the healthiest versions of ourselves possible,” DePriest added.
Feedback from the series has been overwhelmingly positive. Employees have excitedly returned to their worksites, eager to share their newfound knowledge with colleagues. DePriest says this resource provides a vital health and wellness benefit.
“As employees of the Douglas County School System, we have so much to be proud of,” she said. “This series is one additional benefit that will enable us to fulfill our mission of building a stronger future.”
The next two Lunch and Learn series will be held on March 4 and March 17, followed by two additional ones before the end of the school year.
