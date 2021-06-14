DCSS salutes Chef Timothy

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Chef Timothy Patridge recently turned 70 years old and the Douglas County School System is celebrating.
Patridge has been the cafeteria manager at Mason Creek Elementary School for the past two years. He was also the director of the Hospitality Administration Program Laboratories and Food & Beverage for Morris Brown College and has worked with the University of West Georgia in Higher Ed foodservice. You will soon be able to read his autobiographical cookbook titled “Lye Rose Ketch Meddlers” which will document his rich family history, culture and heritage.
Chef Timothy has had the opportunity to visit, study and teach across the United States, the Caribbean, United Kingdom, Eastern Europe and Russia. He has also been recognized as an outstanding American Chef by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine. He is a Certified Executive Chef and a Fellow of The American Academy of Chefs.
“We are grateful to have him as a part of the Douglas County School System,” said DCSS spokesperson Portia Lake. “Thank you for the joy you bring to Douglas County students, Chef Timothy!”
