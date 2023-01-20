SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Several students from throughout the Douglas County School System received recognition for their projects in the Douglas County Science and Engineering Fair on Jan. 13 during a virtual ceremony.
Several students from throughout the Douglas County School System received recognition for their projects in the Douglas County Science and Engineering Fair on Jan. 13 during a virtual ceremony.
During the ceremony, awards for first, second and third place were given to go along with other special awards and a Best in Show recognition for middle and high school students.
“Congratulations to each and every student who participated in the District Science and Engineering Fair,” said Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North. “I’m incredibly proud of all the work that you’ve put in, and I’m excited to know that students like you will be representing us at the regional level and leading our future in Douglas County.”
Overall, the fair’s Top Performance Awards went to Yahminisakti Chandrasekaran of Fairplay Middle School and Elijah Lewis of Lithia Springs High School. Chandrasekaran and Lewis also took home Best in Show Awards for middle and high school in the Scientific Method category.
Middle school Best in Show Award recipients also included Sophia Yang (CHMS) in the Computer Science category and Naomi Wood (MCMS) in Engineering. For high school, Ayomide and Oluwafemi Balogun (LSHS) earned the award for their project in the Computer Science division, while Jonathan Ridley and Mayowa Aduwemi (LSHS) took the Best in Show Award for Engineering.
“We are so proud of all of our students for their hard work, intentionality, and perseverance in the Science Fair,” said Marissa Prather, DCSS’ Director of STEM and Fine Arts. “All of the students did a stellar job showcasing their scientific prowess and investigative skills.”
These students, along with other first-place winners, will advance to the West Georgia Regional Science Fair at the University of West Georgia on Feb. 3. The top exhibits here will advance to the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair in Athens in March.
First-place winners for middle school include:
• Yahminisakti Chandrasekaran — Fairplay Middle School
• Anaya Mathurin — Mason Creek Middle School
• Mason Palmer — Turner Middle School
• Sophia Yang — Chapel Hill Middle School
• Naomi Wood — Mason Creek Middle School
First-place winners for high school include:
• Elijah Lewis — Lithia Springs High School
• Claire Riggs — Douglas County High School
• Ayomide Balogun & Oluwafemi Balogun — Lithia Springs High School
• Jonathan Ridley & Mayowa Adewumi — Lithia Springs High School
Second-place winners for middle school include:
• Emma Slatton — Mason Creek Middle School
• Madison Smith — Chapel Hill Middle School
• Carter Erickson — Fairplay Middle School
• Levi Vargas — Yeager Middle School
Third-place winners for middle school include:
• Giselle Bautista-Funes — Yeager Middle School
• Henry Hank Stephens — Chapel Hill Middle School
• Stephanie Trejo & Taylin Bennett — Yeager Middle School
Third-place winners for high school include:
• Om Patel & Jazmine Trowers — Lithia Springs High School
