Twenty-three Douglas County School System high school students have been named semi-finalists for the 2023 Governor's Honors Program (GHP). The GHP is a residential summer program for skilled, knowledgeable, and talented high school sophomores and juniors.
GHP offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.
Each year, the program is held mid-summer (mid-June through mid-July), and students receive a residential experience at one of Georgia’s colleges or universities. This year, the program will be held at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro from June 18-July 25. During their time on campus, students will attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in their specific area of study, and they will participate in a variety of social and instructional programming in the evenings.
To attend GHP, students must first have an interest in an area outside of traditional school curriculum. Students may be nominated by someone in their school in many different areas, including Communicative Arts, Computer Science, Dance, Engineering, Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Studies, Theatre Performance, Visual Arts, World Languages, or Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science.
Once nominated locally, students complete an online application to reach the state’s semi-finalist round. As semi-finalists, students will go through an interview process where they will be expected to have an in-depth discussion about the area in which they are nominated. Finalists for the program will be announced on April 7.
DCSS students who have been named semifinalists are:
• Milan Wright - Music - AHS
• Caylie Brennan - Social Studies - AHS
• Mazzy Beyer - Visual Arts - CHHS
• Brooklyn DuClair - Mathematics - CHHS
• Lokesh Pampatti - Computer Science - CHHS
• Mason Mifflin - World Languages - DCHS
• Nathan Zhu - Engineering - DCHS
• Rezi Oziwo - Theatre Performance - DCHS
• Khadija Buke - Science - DCHS
• Anthony Douglas - Mathematics - DCHS
• Brittany Brown - Social Studies - DCHS
• Chloe Blacknall - Social Studies - DCHS
• Oluwa-darasimi Bankole - World Languages - DCHS
• Hiba Ghaffar - World Languages - DCHS
• Isabel Yang - Social Studies - DCHS
• Kelia Agbor - Science - DCHS
• Destiny Francis - Visual Arts - LSHS
• Taylor Vastine - Computer Science - LSHS
• Nadia Maria Thimas - Dance - NMHS
• Maddison Gardner - Theatre Performance - NMHS
• Arwa Abdelrahman - Theatre Performance - NMHS
• Taylor Stewart - Dance - NMHS
• Andrea Waldon - Music - NMHS
