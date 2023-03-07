GHP Semifinalists

Twenty-three Douglas County School System high school students have been named semi-finalists for the 2023 Governor's Honors Program (GHP). The GHP is a residential summer program for skilled, knowledgeable, and talented high school sophomores and juniors.

GHP offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.

