The West Georgia Regional Science and Engineering Fair (WGRSEF) took place on Friday, Feb. 3 at the University of West Georgia, and several students from Douglas County competed in various categories.
Claire Riggs, a Douglas County High School student, earned a Best in Show award for her project “Using Iron Oxide Nanoparticles to Decontaminate Water.” Along with Riggs, two more students, Jonathan Ridley and Mayowa Aduwemi from Lithia Springs High School, had outstanding showings by placing first in their category.
