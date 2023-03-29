Douglas County students dominated TomeCon on March 14 at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus.
TomeCon, an exciting day of literacy for students in grades 2-12, culminates many months of projects, planning, and book reading for students across the state. DCSS elementary, middle, and high schools traveled early to meet authors, present their work, and compete against other chapters, all the while anxiously awaiting the results of their hard work over the course of this year.
