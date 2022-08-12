Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) is inviting tourists and guests to Explore Outside the Lines by taking the Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge this month. The Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge is back by popular demand for the second year in a row.
“For this year’s Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge, the Douglas County Travel & Tourism Board of Directors is excited to roll out the new, stainless steel six foot-tall, 3-D Butterfly Trail signs. Each sign shares details about the various locations and offers QR codes for more information.”, said Dorsha Simmons, DCTT board president.
The Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge runs between Aug. 12 and Aug. 28, 2022. To take the challenge, visit DCTT’s website, www.ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com, and look for the Exploration Challenge link in the menu.
“Once you’ve signed up, you’ll find a list of gardens to visit. Travelers and guests will need to take a selfie photo with the new 3-D signs in at least one garden to be entered to win a prize.”, explained Evony Hammonds, DCTT executive director.
The Douglas County Butterfly Trail is registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail.
Every year, the Douglas County Master Gardeners prepare all ten gardens for the Monarch’s impending summer arrival. The Monarch butterfly is the most recognized of American butterflies with its distinct orange, black, and white wing
The Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge is a part of a series of scavenger hunts created by Douglas County Travel & Tourism throughout Douglas County.
