Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) is inviting the public to celebrate the National Travel & Tourism Week with a rare hike at Sweetwater Creek State Park on May 2, 2021 at noon.
“DCTT is excited to host Douglas County’s first organized hike at Sweetwater Creek State Park, the most visited state park in Georgia. We welcome travelers and guests to celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week by spending a few hours in nature and learning what Douglas County has to offer tourists,” says Dorsha Simmons, DCTT Board President.
Guests will hike along the Red Trail (2 miles) with a guided park official who will give a historical overview of the New Manchester Mill Ruins, a built structure in 1849 and abandoned during the civil war. Today, the New Manchester Mill Ruins is a Hollywood filming hotspot that’s recognizable from the famous Hunger Games films, The Avengers, and most recently The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Hikers will also be entered to win the Sweetwater Creek State Park Exploration Challenge. “As National Travel & Tourism Week kicks off, DCTT will also be wrapping up the Sweetwater Creek State Park Exploration Challenge on May 2. One lucky hiker will have the opportunity to win the grand prize of 4 tickets to Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor. Second prize; 2 tickets to Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor, and the third prize; a DCTT Premium Swag Bag,” says Evony Hammonds, DCTT Executive Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.