Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) invites the public to explore the most visited state park in Georgia this spring break by taking the Sweetwater Creek State Park Exploration Challenge from March 18, 2022, to April 10, 2022.
“The DCTT Board of Directors are thrilled to be able to offer an Exploration Challenge that not only promotes physical activity for the entire family but also gives tourists and guests a unique view of Douglas County, that’s just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta,” says Dorsha Simmons, board president and chair of DCTT.
First step; log on to ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com and click on the Exploration Challenge link on the top right of the screen to sign up to play. The second step; once you arrive at Sweetwater Creek State Park, take either the Red, Yellow, or White Trail to be entered to win four tickets to Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor. And the third step; “Once you’re on the trail, check-in using the game link on your smartphone, then take a selfie of yourself on the trail and email it to Info@ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com. The key to winning the Exploration Challenge grand prize is playing the game”, says Evony Hammonds, DCTT executive director.
In addition to the grand prize of four tickets to Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor, players will also have the opportunity to win a second-place prize of a DCTT Premium Swag Bag and a third-place prize of a DCTT mini swag bag.
The Exploration Challenge is a series of scavenger hunts throughout Douglas County. For more information on the Sweetwater Creek State Park Exploration Challenge, log on to ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com and click on the Exploration Challenge link at the top of the screen.
