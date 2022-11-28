Douglas County Travel & Tourism (DCTT) is inviting all to participate in its Holiday Exploration through Sunday, Dec. 25.
The Douglas County Holiday Exploration is a robust list of festive events in Douglas County throughout the holiday season.
“The Douglas County Holiday Exploration is a one-stop-shop for families and friends to enjoy some of the best events and activities throughout the holiday season. From ice skating, cocoa & jazz to a traditional tree lighting ceremony, It is all happening here in Douglas County, GA,” said Dorsha Simmons, DCTT board president.
To participate, log on to www.ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com and locate the Holiday Exploration link at the top of the screen. Visit at least one of the qualifying Douglas County Holiday Exploration events or activities between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25. Then, email DCTT (Info@ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com) a photo of yourself at the holiday event or activity.
Once you email your photo, you are entered to win a fabulous prize just in time for the new year. Winners will be announced at https://www.facebook.com/ExploreDouglasCountyGA, Wednesday, Dec. 28,2022 at 4:30 p.m.
Douglas County Holiday Exploration prizes include:
• Grand Prize: $200 Gift Card to Sam & Rosco’s Restaurant
7450 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA 30135
• Second Place Prize: $150 Gift Card to Table25 Fork + Wine
7475 Douglas Blvd #112, Douglasville, GA 30135
• Third Place Prize: $100 Gift Card to Gumbeaux’s Cajun Café
12407 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134
Commented
