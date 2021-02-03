SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) announced its 2021 Black History Month Exploration Challenge on Monday.
The 2021 Black History Month Exploration Challenge is a scavenger hunt that recounts moments of Douglas County’s African American history. Throughout the scavenger hunt, participants will answer questions that will offer a look into the past while providing a grand tour of Douglas County, Georgia. This Exploration Challenge is the first of many scavenger hunts to be released in 2021.
“DCTT is excited to host Douglas County’s first Exploration Challenge during Black History Month. We welcome travelers and visitors to discover the rich history of African American’s in Douglas County,” said Dorsha Simmons, DCTT board president.
The 2021 Black History Month Exploration Challenge is a free scavenger hunt that everyone is welcome to play.
“Participants can sign up by using their smartphones to log on to www.ExploreDouglasCountyGA.com. Locate the Exploration Challenge link, and enter their name, e-mail address, and mobile phone number. They will then be sent a link, which will open the scavenger hunt,” explained Evony Hammonds, DCTT executive director.
Players will have one week from the time they start to complete the entire scavenger hunt to be entered for a chance to win a cash prize of $500.00. The game runs from midnight Feb. 1, 2021, to Feb. 14, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
Winners will be announced live on https://www.facebook.com/exploredouglascountyga, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 7 p.m.
Scavenger hunt participants can take advantage of discounts at local black-owned businesses.
