special to the sentinel
Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) invites the public to the kickoff of the new Douglas County Agri-Trail.
On Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., DCTT will celebrate its new Agri-Tourism attraction at the Douglas County Community Garden.
“The Douglas County Agri-Trail aligns with the state’s tourism pillar: Georgia Grown. This trail highlights locations in Douglas County that promote a healthy and sustainable living through locally grown food”, shares Dorsha Simmons, DCTT board president.
In partnership with the UGA Cooperative Extension Office, tourists and guests will experience first-hand gardening tips from the Master Gardener Extension Volunteers. In addition, there will be free food tastings, fun photo opportunities, garden gift bags, and other family-friendly surprises.
The Douglas County Agri-Trail is a part of a series of self-guided trails throughout Douglas County. There are six locations on the Agri-Trail. For a complete list of Agri-Trail locations and more details on this trail and others, visit https://exploredouglascountyga.com/trails/.
