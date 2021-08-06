SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) invites tourists and visitors to Explore Outside the Lines by taking the Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge.
“Summer is the best time of year to see the butterfly gardens in prime bloom. The Monarch butterflies are at home in our local gardens. DCTT encourages everyone to take an intimate look at the Monarch butterfly by taking our Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge”, says Dorsha Simmons, DCTT Board President.
The Douglas County Butterfly Trail is registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. Every spring, the Douglas County Master Gardeners prepare all 11 gardens for the Monarch’s impending arrival. With its distinct orange, black, and white wings, the Monarch butterfly is the most recognized of American butterflies.
“The Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge runs Aug. 1-29. Tourists and visitors will need to visit at least two gardens to be entered to win the grand prize, a Premium DCTT Swag Bag. Five other players will win a mini DCTT Swag Bag,” says Evony Hammonds, DCTT executive director.
To take the challenge, visit www.ExploreDouglas CountyGA.com, and look for the Exploration Challenge link on the top right of the screen. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll find a list of gardens to visit and fun butterfly facts. Be sure to follow the rules to be entered to win.
The Exploration Challenge is a series of scavenger hunts throughout Douglas County.
