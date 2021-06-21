SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The deadline is quickly approaching for submissions for the National Juried Arts Show (NJAS) with the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC).
Artists from around the country can submit up to three artworks each for a chance to win one of six cash prizes. Cash prizes this year are sponsored by Miller Architecture and Planning.
The registration deadline is June 25, 2021. Registration is $40 (CAC members $35) to submit up to three artworks for consideration into the final Juried exhibit.
The CAC is welcoming a panel of three judges from a diverse range of art forms and training.
Nikki Davidson a professional artist owning Thunder Ridge Studio in Dallas, Ga., trained in California Community Colleges; Valerie Dibble, Professor of Art currently at Kennesaw State University with a background in printmaking and photography; Shawn Campbell, holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in photography from the University of Akron and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art from UGA.
The judges will jury the artworks into the exhibit, and will use a point system to determine their top-rated entries. Prizes will include first place for $500, second place for $250, third place $150, Honorable Mention for $100, and introducing this year the People’s Choice award for $75. The Douglas County Art Guild will hold a private jury in honor of the Mary Ann Carney award for $100.
Once registered online, artists will receive the NJAS prospectus and must follow the guidelines to submitting up to three works of art. Any submissions that do not follow the guidelines given may be subject to disqualification. The final collection of artworks will be on display Sept. 2-30, weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions regarding the exhibit, participants will email Brittany.gilbert@artsdouglas.org.
An opening reception will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., when award recipients will be announced. The Douglas County Art Guild will host the evening. Members of the Guild are practicing artists and friends of the visual arts in Douglasville. The guild was founded in 1973, prior to the establishment of the Cultural Arts Council. Monthly programs have included workshops, studio projects, slide lectures, speakers and other educational programs.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
