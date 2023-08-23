Johnnie and Jasmin Hayes are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their business, Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness, on Sept. 18.
Johnnie and Jasmin Hayes are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their business, Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness, on Sept. 18.
The public is invited to stop by at 3043 Hwy. 5 in Douglasville for light refreshments and a tour of the gym.
The business is also offering a 10% discount for new members.
Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness offers many programs like their holistic approach to boxing fitness to help relieve stress of everyday life; an outreach nonprofit program for those who cannot afford regular memberships offers fitness, weight loss and mentoring.
Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness is an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing.
Fighters Fighting against Parkinson’s RSB offers classes to accommodate varying degrees of Parkinson’s/fitness levels.
In addition to boxing and weight loss programs, Defiant Wolf Boxing offers.
• Non-invasive fat removal
• Skin tightening
• Cellulite treatment
• Detox body wraps red light sauna
• Cryo-Relief, and Cryo-Chamber sessions
• Body scanning and meal plans
Defiant Wolf Boxing is throwing a pro/armature boxing event in on Sept. 9 in Villa Rica at Gold Dust Park located at 646 Industrial Blvd, Villa Rica, GA 30180. Special guests will include Paul Williams, Jeff Mayweather from (TMT) , I-Heart Radio, Zahir King and more. Contact John at 703-801-7593 for more information. Concessions will be sold.
