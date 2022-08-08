Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness Center had a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 23, 2022. Defiant is located at 3045 Highway 5 in Douglasville in the Kroger shopping center.
Douglas County is being introduced to modern day fitness equipment and techniques from professional boxer Johnnie Hayes, and his wife Jasmine Hayes. Many professional boxers joined in the celebration including Hector Camacho Jr., Nate Campbell, and Eric the Champ. Jeff Mayweather will be appearing on Aug. 27, 2022, from 1-5 p.m.
Boxing is a major contributing factor to overall fitness. Boxing teaches discipline, patience, team work, and helps develop character. Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness has state of the art equipment such as the following: Cryotherapy, body sculpting, wood therapy, cellulite reduction and much more.
Defiant is a facility geared towards family: Body sculpting, boxing and self defense for seniors and children. They offer private sessions where they will set down the gym for you and your family, or just for you. The first 200 customers that visit the gym get a 50% discount, only valid until Aug. 31, 2022. Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness Center is associated with Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson.
