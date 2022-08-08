Defiant Wolf Boxing Fitness Center had a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 23, 2022. Defiant is located at 3045 Highway 5 in Douglasville in the Kroger shopping center.

Douglas County is being introduced to modern day fitness equipment and techniques from professional boxer Johnnie Hayes, and his wife Jasmine Hayes. Many professional boxers joined in the celebration including Hector Camacho Jr., Nate Campbell, and Eric the Champ. Jeff Mayweather will be appearing on Aug. 27, 2022, from 1-5 p.m.

