Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with $8.5 billion in assets, is accepting applications for its 2022 Philanthropic Fund grant program through Aug. 31, 2021.
Throughout 2022, the program will distribute a total of $125,000 to nonprofit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people and financial literacy and education, including programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM/STEAM).
“Our Philanthropic Fund is part of our commitment to community investment and a means for Delta Community to broaden its impact,” said Hank Halter, chief executive officer. “The program has enabled us to support the worthwhile missions and efforts of more than 165 organizations that work alongside the credit union to enhance the quality of life and opportunities available in the communities where we are privileged to operate.”
Since making its first distributions in 2014, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested more than $750,000 in nonprofit organizations that offer education, career training, and health and human services to tens of thousands of people in metro Atlanta.
The application window for the 2022 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund opened July 1, 2021 and closes Aug. 31, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
Delta Community recently opened a branch on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville and nonprofits in Douglas County are available to apply for grants offered by the credit union.
In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities through school sponsorships, scholarship programs, and support of chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
About Delta Community Credit Union
Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 450,000 members, 27 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.
