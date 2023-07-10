Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with $9 billion in assets, is accepting applications for its 2024 Philanthropic Fund grant program. Throughout 2024, the program will distribute a total of $150,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people as well as financial literacy and education programs focused on instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM/STEAM).
“We always look forward to opening the application process for Delta Community’s Philanthropic Fund as the program is central to our practice of good corporate citizenship,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO. “Over the years, we have seen the positive impact grant recipients make in the lives of metro Atlanta children and families. We welcome new opportunities to invest in organizations that share our mission and values to improve the communities where we are privileged to serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.