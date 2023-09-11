Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with approximately $9 billion in assets, has been recognized for the work and impact of its Financial Education Center again this year.

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) honored the Financial Education Center with two Desjardins Awards, which recognize leadership within credit unions on behalf of financial literacy. Delta Community won for adult financial education and youth financial education among Georgia credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets. This is the seventh straight year Delta Community has won the statewide award for adult financial education and the sixth straight year for youth financial education.