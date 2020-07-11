Anil A. Dhople, MD, a board-certified radiation oncologist, is joining the Tanner patient care team at Tanner Radiation Oncology, a Tanner Medical Group practice.
He has also been appointed to be the quality adviser for radiation oncology at Tanner Health System.
Dhople will lead the patient care team at Tanner’s Roy Richards, Sr. Cancer Center to advance cancer services close to home for residents throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.
Since 2010, Dhople has been a radiation oncologist at Health-First Cancer Institute in Melbourne, Florida.
He began his educational training at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, where he graduated with a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering.
Dr. Dhople earned his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida, completed his internship in internal medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, and residencies in radiation oncology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, where he was chief resident. Following his residency at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, he served as an assistant professor and clinical radiation oncologist.
He has received extensive clinical radiation oncology experience in treating thoracic, sarcoma, lymphoma, gynecologic, breast and pediatric cancers. Dr. Dhople is certified in using the world’s most advanced and sophisticated treatment systems, such as the Varian Truebeam linear accelerator, available at the Roy Richards, Sr. Cancer Center.
Dr. Dhople’s radiation oncology research has been published extensively in medical journals over the past 13 years.
Dr. Dhople, his wife Pamela and their daughters, Amira and Alaina, will relocate to the west Georgia area. An Eagle Scout, he is a skilled and competitive tennis player, loves spending time with his family and enjoys cooking — particularly on his Big Green Egg.
