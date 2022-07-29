Veteran

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta dedicated a Habitat home to U.S. Army veteran, Kelly Price, in Veterans Place in Douglasville on July 26. Price is a 30-year-old disabled single mom, with three young children.

 Habitat/Special

Price is a 30-year-old disabled single mom, with three young children. She has overcome a great deal and has not let the fact that she has a disability stop her from achieving anything that she sets her mind to — including earning a Habitat home. 

