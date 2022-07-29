Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta dedicated a Habitat home to U.S. Army veteran, Kelly Price, in Veterans Place in Douglasville on July 26.
Price is a 30-year-old disabled single mom, with three young children. She has overcome a great deal and has not let the fact that she has a disability stop her from achieving anything that she sets her mind to — including earning a Habitat home.
House sponsors include Chapelhill Church in Douglasville and Jimmy DeFoor, owner of DeFoor Plumbing. Additional contributors and multiple volunteer groups have joined to help build the house as well, including Stallings Insurance Agency, Georgia Tech School of Building Construction, North Metro Church, and Our Relentless Church.
Long-time Habitat volunteer, Craig Thiman, served as the house leader. Pastor Darius Elder, Care Pastor with Chapelhill Church, blessed the home and presented Kelly and her family with a Bible. Kelly is grateful not only to become a homeowner, but that she will have a community of Veteran neighbors who support one another.
Habitat of Northwest Metro Atlanta broke ground on Veterans Place in 2017 and since, has successfully built seven homes for Veterans from all branches of the military. At Habitat dedications, all in attendance recite the Habitat Litany. It ends with: “Help me to destroy my complacency and stir my compassion. Make me to be concerned enough to help, by word and by deed, those who cry out for what we take for granted.”
“We are so grateful to the many sponsors and volunteer partners who have helped us provide a true community for these heroes among us,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in southern Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
