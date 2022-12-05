Domingo

Domingo Team Realty owner, Desmond Domingo, family, community members, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their office by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Nov. 9. Domingo Team Realty is a full-service real estate agency with a focus on diversification, accountability, personal attention, financial stability, and ethical relationship building. They are located at 7051 W. Strickland St. in Douglasville.

