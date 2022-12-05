Domingo Team Realty owner, Desmond Domingo, family, community members, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their office by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Nov. 9. Domingo Team Realty is a full-service real estate agency with a focus on diversification, accountability, personal attention, financial stability, and ethical relationship building. They are located at 7051 W. Strickland St. in Douglasville.
The mission of Domingo Team Realty is to change the paradigm on how people buy and sell real estate. Their foundation is one built through a deep conviction of personalized service with their ultimate goal being to assist and serve those who want to either sell, buy, rent, or invest in real estate properties. Domingo Team Realty has vast knowledge and understanding of the local landscape in Douglas County and strives to provide their clients with peace of mind and the reassurance that their assets are in good hands.
Desmond commented, “We want to thank everyone for coming out to celebrate our office! We are thrilled to be able to serve the citizens of Douglas County. All the hard work that it took to get here and all the people who supported us along the way, we are so grateful for you.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Desmond, his family, and staff, “We are so thrilled to celebrate your brand-new office here in Douglasville. Thank you for providing such a highly rated choice for real estate in Douglas County. We look forward to continuing to support and promote Domingo Team Realty for many years to come.”
For more information about Domingo Team Realty, contact them at 478-225-5387, or visit their website at domingoteamrealty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.