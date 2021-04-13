Don Zalesky, 82, of Douglasville, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A private memorial mass for close friends and family will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Chapel Hill High School Jr. ROTC program, 4899 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135, Attn: Warrant Officer Atkinson.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
